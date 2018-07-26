2018 European Open: Bryson DeChambeau takes early lead with 6-under 66
DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead after 18 holes in Germany
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) -- Bryson DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the European Open on Thursday.
The 25-year-old American carded his best European Tour round in more than two years for a one-shot lead.
DeChambeau, who plays with a full set of irons all of the exact same length, had seven birdies in all. He birdied all but one of the five par-5s, including at the ninth -- his last hole. He dropped a stroke on the par-4 No. 3.
French trio Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joel Stalter and Romain Wattel, and German Benedict Staben, are tied for second on 67.
"I was missing in the right places today. I didn't have my best stuff. I didn't have my A-game but I was able to miss it in the proper shots and leave myself some easy shots, so when I missed the green I could get it up and down," DeChambeau said.
"I think the course will change because of the heat and the weather and we'll have to adapt over the next couple of days with the course. If I can do that, and make some good putts, I'll be right there at the end of the week."
Masters champion Patrick Reed finished with back-to-back birdies for a 2-under 70 at Green Eagle Golf Courses.
The American had three birdies in all but dropped a shot on the par-5 No. 11.
"The two birdies on the last two definitely made it feel a little better but I still feel there's a lot to be had out there on that golf course with just a minor tweak to the golf swing," Reed said.
Defending champion Jordan Smith shot 71.
