2018 Farmers Insurance Open: Nick Faldo offers up keys to Tiger Woods' return

This week's action at the Farmers Insurance Open not only kicks off CBS Sports' 2018 coverage of the PGA Tour but also marks Tiger Woods' debut for this year. After showcasing some of his best form in years at the Hero World Challenge in late 2017, Tiger has already committed to multiple tournaments in the early part of the year, starting with a run through a very familiar pair of courses at Torrey Pines this week.

Woods' highlight reel at Torrey Pines alone is extensive enough to match a career's worth of thrills for many professional golfers, so his 2018 debut has the golf world glued to every moment of this week's action. As for expectations in terms of his performance, CBS Sports' golf analyst Sir Nick Faldo was quick to point out the raised bar that lies ahead in comparison to what Woods faced at the Hero World Challenge in November.

"What we saw in the Bahamas, physically, looked really good, amazing club head speed," Faldo said of Woods on Tuesday. "But in the Bahamas, not being unfair to the tournament, you're in a nice resort golf course, you're in the Bahamas, 85 degrees, no cut. Now you come to a proper golf tournament, a proper golf course, serious rough and different weather conditions as well. Early morning or late evening if you're out there it's going to be in the 50s or something. All of those things for me will be part of the test to see what Tiger's got. Physically he looked very good, but does he have the stamina of the tournament week and the consistency."

Specifically, Faldo raised concerns about whether Woods, who he noted had only been able to physically get through a few rounds at a time in recent years, could recapture that level of play from the rough that he used to maintain incredible scoring averages without being the most accurate player off the tee.

"Moons ago, 10 years since his dominant time, he was incredible but he was 45 percent hitting fairways while always number one or number two hitting greens, even from the rough. It'll be fascinating to see if he can still do that, if he's got the stamina to still do that," Faldo said. "Then, of course, you look at the short game, what does he have there, because if you're missing greens then you're scrambling -- which he was always phenomenal -- and you've got to do that, just for your own motivation. It just keeps you going. Every time you hole a nice six or eight-footer for par, it keeps you going. Keeps the momentum up, the enthusiasm up."

CBS Sports' coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open begins with third-round coverage on Saturday (4 p.m. ET) and continues with final round coverage on Sunday (3 p.m. ET).