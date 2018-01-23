2018 Farmers Insurance Open picks, field: Tiger Woods returns vs. stacked group

Last week was opening day on the European Tour. This week, it's opening day on the PGA Tour ... or, at least, what I've deemed the de facto opening day. Nothing this time of year feels as big as the first event on network television, and this tournament has a stacked field, including the best player of all time (Patrick Reed) and a 14-time major winner to prove it.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: Farmers Insurance Open | Where: La Jolla, California | When: Jan. 25-28

Field and odds

Jon Rahm: 8-1

Rickie Fowler: 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 16-1

Justin Rose: 16-1

Jason Day: 22-1

Marc Leishman: 22-1

Tiger Woods: 22-1

Brian Harman: 28-1

Field strength: A-

This field gets a Big Cat bump from B+ to A- because he's in the mix this weekend. Also, how about Fowler at 12-1 behind the No. 2 player in the world but ahead of Day, Rose and Matsuyama? That's premium position.

Three storylines to watch

1. Tiger Woods returns: Are there really any other storylines this week? Woods returns to the PGA Tour in an official capacity for the first time since the Farmers Insurance Open last season and expectations are high, both from him and from those around him. There will be two subplots to this tournament this week: how Tiger Woods performs and who actually wins the event. Probably in that order, too. And if somehow those two storylines cross paths at some point, the golf world is going to be, as the kids say, super lit.

2. Jon Rahm streaking both ways: Rahm comes in as the No. 2 player in the world, having won last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge. He's also the defending champion at this event. He said on Sunday that he loves going to California.

"For obvious reasons, I think a lot of golfers share the same thing," said Rahm. "The main reason why I don't live in San Diego or in California is taxes, to be honest. I love Phoenix, but San Diego is probably my favorite spot in the world. I go there as much as I can. I went there before I came here, it always makes me play good. And it comes basically through since college. I have a really good record in California in college as well. I played here in Palm Springs three times, I think I finished runner-up and third in two of them. I played in San Diego three tournaments as an amateur, won two of them, finished fifth in the other one. As a pro, [I] won one of them. So I just, I don't know, I get a good vibe in California. I like it. What can I say?"

3. Jason Day's debut: We saw Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson debut last week, and this week we get to see Day. He hasn't played since Australia late in 2017, but this is a place where he's won before. McIlroy proved last week that he's likely going to rebound from a sub-par 2018. Will Day do the same in the U.S.?

Stat of the week

Here's an interesting note from the PGA Tour: Seven straight winners of this event have started Round 1 on the harder south course (golfers play both the south and the north in the first two rounds). That might be a coincidence, or it might not be, but it's something to keep in mind as the week unfolds.

Past winners

2017: Jon Rahm

2016: Brandt Snedeker

2015: Jason Day

2014: Scott Stallings

2013: Tiger Woods

An impressive list of winners. It's mostly big bombers off the tee, but Snedeker also sneaked in a win with one of the great rounds of the last few years, a 69 in the last round in which there were only two scores at par or better.

Farmers Insurance Open picks

Winner: Justin Rose ended his week in Abu Dhabi with a 67-69 on the weekend, and he finished T4 at this tournament last year. He got uber-hot at the end of 2017, and he has traditionally only bagged big-time courses. Torrey would qualify. Odds: 16-1

Top 10: Jon Rahm has can't stop winning, and it all started at this tournament one year ago when he made a filthy eagle at the final hole to win by three. When you consider that along with his win at the CareerBuilder Challenge last week, I should probably pick him to win. I say he contends but gets beat in the end. Odds: 8-1

Sleeper: Ollie Schniederjans is 45-1, and finished in the top 10 here in 2017. It's likely going to be a pretty big bopper hoisting the trophy on Sunday, and Schniederjans would qualify. He currently ranks No. 31 on the PGA Tour in driving distance at 306 yards. Odds: 45-1