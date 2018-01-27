2018 Farmers Insurance Open: Watch online, Tiger Woods live stream, TV channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open live this week
Tiger Woods is back for the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday after sneaking inside the cut line. The first event of the season CBS will carry should be a great one (and you get TrackMan on all 18 holes!)
This tournament has seen some pretty elite winners in recent years, including Day, Rahm and Woods. I would expect nothing different this time around. And the views, well they aren't Hawaii, but they're still pretty stunning.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 12 p.m.
Featured groups: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 12:30 p.m.
Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Featured holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free) and Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
