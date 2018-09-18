2018 FedEx Cup standings, rules: $10 million first prize at stake for Tiger Woods and the field

The 2018 Tour Championship begins this week at East Lake, and it marks the grand finale of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season. That event will be celebrated with money, lots and lots of money. The Tour Championship winner alone gets nearly $2 million as 30 golfers battle it out in the last of four FedEx Cup Playoff events in a no-cut, four-round event. You can tack onto that another $25 million in bonus money for the 30 contestants with the FedEx Cup champ taking home $10 million alone.

Remember, the FedEx Cup is a season-long competition in which golfers battle to get into the top 125 before whittling that number down to 100, 70 and finally 30 in the first three playoff events. Those that remain get to play for all the money.

The points, however, were reset following the BMW Championship two weeks ago, much to Bryson DeChambeau's chagrin. DeChambeau had a massive lead on Justin Rose, but the PGA Tour instituted a rule that points would reset following the BMW so that everyone could at least mathematically have a chance at winning the FedEx Cup if they win the Tour Championship.

Here's a look at the current standings.

Rank Golfer FedEx Cup Points 1. Bryson DeChambeau 2,000 2. Justin Rose 1,800 3. Tony Finau 1,520 4. Dustin Johnson 1,296 5. Justin Thomas 1,280 6. Keegan Bradley 1,120 7. Brooks Koepka 960 8. Bubba Watson 800 9. Billy Horschel 640 10. Cameron Smith 480 11. Webb Simpson 384 12. Jason Day 368 13. Francesco Molinari 352 14. Phil Mickelson 336 15. Patrick Reed 314 16. Patrick Cantlay 293 17. Rory McIlroy 272 18. Xander Schauffele 251 19. Tommy Fleetwood 231 20. Tiger Woods 219 21. Aaron Wise 206 22. Kevin Na 194 23. Rickie Fowler 182 24. Jon Rahm 170 25. Kyle Stanley 161 26. Paul Casey 151 27. Hideki Matsuyama 141 28. Gary Woodland 133 29. Marc Leishman 124 30. Patton Kizzire 115

The winner of the Tour Championship gets 2,000 points, and the runner up gets 1,200. So as you can see only the top five are guaranteed to win the FedEx Cup with a victory at the Tour Championship. Players at 15 or below need a lot of help.

No. 20 Tiger Woods, for example, needs to win and for all of the following to happen for him to win the FedEx Cup.

DeChambeau finishes T15 or worse



Rose finishes three-way for 5th or worse



Finau finishes T3 or worse



Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse



Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse



Bradley finishes T2 or worse



Even if Woods doesn't win the FedEx Cup, he could still be in for a big payday if he's able to rise up into the top five or 10 in the overall standings. Here's a look at the payouts for the final top 10 in the FedEx Cup rankings.

1st: $10 million

2nd: $3 million

3rd: $2 million

4th: $1.5 million

5th: $1 million

6th: $800,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $600,000

9th: $550,000

10th: $500,000

As you can see, there's a lot at stake this weekend in both the Tour Championship and additionally the FedEx Cup race. The top five of DeChambeau, Rose, Finau, Johnson and Thomas hold a commanding spot above the rest of the field, but they aren't infallible.

As recently as 2016, McIlroy came from outside the top five to win both the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup (and nearly $12 million in the process). Regardless of how it plays out this weekend at East Lake, we'll surely get a pretty fascinating finale on top of what has been an absolutely fabulous PGA Tour season.