2018 FedEx Cup standings, rules: $10 million first prize at stake for Tiger Woods and the field
Big Cat will try and rise up the ranks at East Lake this week for a record third FedEx Cup
The 2018 Tour Championship begins this week at East Lake, and it marks the grand finale of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season. That event will be celebrated with money, lots and lots of money. The Tour Championship winner alone gets nearly $2 million as 30 golfers battle it out in the last of four FedEx Cup Playoff events in a no-cut, four-round event. You can tack onto that another $25 million in bonus money for the 30 contestants with the FedEx Cup champ taking home $10 million alone.
Remember, the FedEx Cup is a season-long competition in which golfers battle to get into the top 125 before whittling that number down to 100, 70 and finally 30 in the first three playoff events. Those that remain get to play for all the money.
The points, however, were reset following the BMW Championship two weeks ago, much to Bryson DeChambeau's chagrin. DeChambeau had a massive lead on Justin Rose, but the PGA Tour instituted a rule that points would reset following the BMW so that everyone could at least mathematically have a chance at winning the FedEx Cup if they win the Tour Championship.
Here's a look at the current standings.
|Rank
|Golfer
|FedEx Cup Points
1.
Bryson DeChambeau
2,000
2.
Justin Rose
1,800
3.
Tony Finau
1,520
4.
Dustin Johnson
1,296
5.
Justin Thomas
1,280
6.
Keegan Bradley
1,120
7.
Brooks Koepka
960
8.
Bubba Watson
800
9.
Billy Horschel
640
10.
Cameron Smith
480
11.
Webb Simpson
384
12.
Jason Day
368
13.
Francesco Molinari
352
14.
Phil Mickelson
336
15.
Patrick Reed
314
16.
Patrick Cantlay
293
17.
Rory McIlroy
272
18.
Xander Schauffele
251
19.
Tommy Fleetwood
231
20.
Tiger Woods
219
|21.
|Aaron Wise
|206
|22.
|Kevin Na
|194
|23.
|Rickie Fowler
|182
|24.
|Jon Rahm
|170
|25.
|Kyle Stanley
|161
|26.
|Paul Casey
|151
|27.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|141
|28.
|Gary Woodland
|133
|29.
|Marc Leishman
|124
|30.
|Patton Kizzire
|115
The winner of the Tour Championship gets 2,000 points, and the runner up gets 1,200. So as you can see only the top five are guaranteed to win the FedEx Cup with a victory at the Tour Championship. Players at 15 or below need a lot of help.
No. 20 Tiger Woods, for example, needs to win and for all of the following to happen for him to win the FedEx Cup.
- DeChambeau finishes T15 or worse
- Rose finishes three-way for 5th or worse
- Finau finishes T3 or worse
- Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
- Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
- Bradley finishes T2 or worse
Even if Woods doesn't win the FedEx Cup, he could still be in for a big payday if he's able to rise up into the top five or 10 in the overall standings. Here's a look at the payouts for the final top 10 in the FedEx Cup rankings.
- 1st: $10 million
- 2nd: $3 million
- 3rd: $2 million
- 4th: $1.5 million
- 5th: $1 million
- 6th: $800,000
- 7th: $700,000
- 8th: $600,000
- 9th: $550,000
- 10th: $500,000
As you can see, there's a lot at stake this weekend in both the Tour Championship and additionally the FedEx Cup race. The top five of DeChambeau, Rose, Finau, Johnson and Thomas hold a commanding spot above the rest of the field, but they aren't infallible.
As recently as 2016, McIlroy came from outside the top five to win both the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup (and nearly $12 million in the process). Regardless of how it plays out this weekend at East Lake, we'll surely get a pretty fascinating finale on top of what has been an absolutely fabulous PGA Tour season.
