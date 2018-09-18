2018 FedEx Cup standings, rules: $10 million first prize at stake for Tiger Woods and the field

Big Cat will try and rise up the ranks at East Lake this week for a record third FedEx Cup

The 2018 Tour Championship begins this week at East Lake, and it marks the grand finale of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season. That event will be celebrated with money, lots and lots of money. The Tour Championship winner alone gets nearly $2 million as 30 golfers battle it out in the last of four FedEx Cup Playoff events in a no-cut, four-round event. You can tack onto that another $25 million in bonus money for the 30 contestants with the FedEx Cup champ taking home $10 million alone.

Remember, the FedEx Cup is a season-long competition in which golfers battle to get into the top 125 before whittling that number down to 100, 70 and finally 30 in the first three playoff events. Those that remain get to play for all the money.

The points, however, were reset following the BMW Championship two weeks ago, much to Bryson DeChambeau's chagrin. DeChambeau had a massive lead on Justin Rose, but the PGA Tour instituted a rule that points would reset following the BMW so that everyone could at least mathematically have a chance at winning the FedEx Cup if they win the Tour Championship.

Here's a look at the current standings.

RankGolferFedEx Cup Points

1.

Bryson DeChambeau

2,000

2.

Justin Rose

1,800

3.

Tony Finau

1,520

4.

Dustin Johnson

1,296

5.

Justin Thomas

1,280

6.

Keegan Bradley

1,120

7.

Brooks Koepka

960

8.

Bubba Watson

800

9.

Billy Horschel

640

10. 

Cameron Smith

480

11.

Webb Simpson

384

12. 

Jason Day

368

13.

Francesco Molinari

352

14.

Phil Mickelson

336

15.

Patrick Reed

314

16.

Patrick Cantlay

293

17.

Rory McIlroy

272

18.

Xander Schauffele

251

19.

Tommy Fleetwood

231

20.

Tiger Woods

219

21.Aaron Wise206
22.Kevin Na194
23. Rickie Fowler182
24.Jon Rahm170
25.Kyle Stanley161
26.Paul Casey151
27.Hideki Matsuyama141
28.Gary Woodland133
29.Marc Leishman124
30.Patton Kizzire115

The winner of the Tour Championship gets 2,000 points, and the runner up gets 1,200. So as you can see only the top five are guaranteed to win the FedEx Cup with a victory at the Tour Championship. Players at 15 or below need a lot of help.

No. 20 Tiger Woods, for example, needs to win and for all of the following to happen for him to win the FedEx Cup.

  • DeChambeau finishes T15 or worse
  • Rose finishes three-way for 5th or worse
  • Finau finishes T3 or worse
  • Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
  • Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
  • Bradley finishes T2 or worse

Even if Woods doesn't win the FedEx Cup, he could still be in for a big payday if he's able to rise up into the top five or 10 in the overall standings. Here's a look at the payouts for the final top 10 in the FedEx Cup rankings.

  • 1st: $10 million
  • 2nd: $3 million
  • 3rd: $2 million
  • 4th: $1.5 million
  • 5th: $1 million
  • 6th: $800,000
  • 7th: $700,000
  • 8th: $600,000
  • 9th: $550,000
  • 10th: $500,000

As you can see, there's a lot at stake this weekend in both the Tour Championship and additionally the FedEx Cup race. The top five of DeChambeau, Rose, Finau, Johnson and Thomas hold a commanding spot above the rest of the field, but they aren't infallible.

As recently as 2016, McIlroy came from outside the top five to win both the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup (and nearly $12 million in the process). Regardless of how it plays out this weekend at East Lake, we'll surely get a pretty fascinating finale on top of what has been an absolutely fabulous PGA Tour season.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories