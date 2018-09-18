2018 FedEx Cup, Tour Championship picks: Nine contenders to win the event and $10 million

Only 30 golfers make it to the Tour Championship every year at East Lake. Fewer than that have a realistic chance of winning the FedEx Cup. The reason for this is that the points are reset following the BMW Championship and staggered out so that the top five or 10 or 15 players all have a much better shot at getting enough points to not only win the Tour Championship but also take the FedEx Cup.

Only the top five are guaranteed to win both if they take the four-day event at East Lake, but most of the top 15 would have a really good chance depending on what other players do. The bottom 15, though? Not so much. For example, the 30th-ranked golfer in the FedEx Cup standings (currently Patton Kizzire) would have to win the Tour Championship and see all of the following things happen.

Bryson DeChambeau finish two-way T29 or worse



Justin Rose finish T9 or worse



Tony Finau finish in a three-way tie for 3rd or worse



Dustin Johnson finish 3rd or worse



Justin Thomas finish in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse



Keegan Bradley finish T2 or worse



Brooks Koepka finish T2 or worse



So as you can see, everyone technically has a chance at $10 million and the FedEx Cup, but not everyone has a real chance at $10 million and the FedEx Cup. We saw this play out last year when Xander Schauffele, ranked No. 26 coming in, won the Tour Championship but finished third behind Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the final FedEx Cup rankings. He still took home $2 million, but $2 million isn't $10 million.

With that in mind, here are nine golfers who have the best chance at winning the Tour Championship and mammoth prize that goes with it.