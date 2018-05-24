2018 Fort Worth Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, times, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Forth Worth Invitational live this week
Temperatures are expected to once again rise into the mid 90s this week in north Texas for the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational, but the sweltering field will at least be a good one. Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are joined by Rickie Fowler (first appearance since 2014) and Justin Rose (first since 2009) in one of the final tune-ups before the U.S. Open in three weeks.
Those guys will star this week, but the course at Colonial Country Club will shine as well. The PGA Tour has been coming to Colonial longer than any other non-major championship venue on the slate, and that will likely continue into the future as Charles Schwab signed on as a major sponsor. The short, incisive little track Ben Hogan once dominated has delivered some great ball-striking winners and should do so once again this year.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 4-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Friday and Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
