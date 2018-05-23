2018 Fort Worth Invitational odds: Colonial picks from model that predicted 4 PGA majors

Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth hosts the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational starting on Thursday. The first tee times are at 8:00 a.m. ET and Jordan Spieth is the Vegas favorite at 8-1 after opening at 9-1. Jon Rahm is second on the 2018 Forth Worth Invitational odds board at 12-1, followed by Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose at 18-1. Spieth is a Texas native and finished third in the 2018 Masters.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Fort Worth Invitational 2018: Matt Kuchar, a 30-1 long shot, makes a series run at the title.

Kuchar was cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson last week, but had back-to-back top-10 finishes earlier this season at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (ninth) and Houston Open (eighth). He is nearly in the top-20 in the Official World Golf Rankings and is 12th on the PGA Tour in sand save percentage at 60.00. Also on Kuchar's side is his total driving efficiency of 63, good for 26th on tour. He's a must-back at 30-1 Fort Worth Invitational odds.

Another curveball: Kevin Kisner, the 2017 Fort Worth Invitational champion, fails to defend his title and is shut out of the top five.

Jordan Spieth 8-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Jimmy Walker 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Aaron Wise 30-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 30-1

Jason Dufner 30-1

Zach Johnson 30-1