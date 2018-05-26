2018 Fort Worth Invitational Round 3 takeaways: Justin Rose takes four-shot lead into Sunday

Justin Rose extended his one-shot lead after the second round to four after Round 3 following his 4-under 66 on Saturday at the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational. Rose birdied four of his first six holes and played the final 12 holes in even par to get to 14 under overall, four clear of Emiliano Grillo and Brooks Koepka.

Rose and Koepka -- two of the last five U.S. Open winners -- will play together in the final pairing and take on one of the PGA Tour's gems in Colonial Country Club on Sunday looking to add to their win totals. For Rose, it's been an impressive list of courses over the last decade. He's taken tournaments at Merion, Muirfield Village, Cog Hill, Aronimink, Doral, Congressional and Royal Aberdeen. That's a big boy resume, and Colonial would fit nicely.

Rose has been mostly flawless over the first three days of this event. He's made just three bogeys and is No. 1 in the field in strokes gained on approach shots and strokes gained from tee to green. That's a great formula for winning at Colonial, and Rose's ball-striking would fit nicely with the recent list of winners on this course (Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner, Adam Scott).

"I feel like I have seen everything from my game this week," said Rose. "I've putted well in spells, I've hit fairways, I've hit my irons well, I've chipped well when I needed to. So everything has been there for me, which gives my confidence going into tomorrow."

Rose is right about that.

Strokes gained off the tee: No. 4



Strokes gained on approach shots: No. 1



Strokes gained around the greens: No. 23



Strokes gained putting: No. 37



"Quite often there is one aspect of the game that doesn't always feel good on the day and you need something to back it up," said Rose. "I feel like everything this week has been working at some point. I've really enjoyed the golf course first and foremost. I've enjoyed the strategy of it and the challenge of it. So far, being able to sort of play smart but also play it well enough to find some birdies out of it."

“I’m just happy with the way I played…it was nice to get going. Nice to sort of build out that lead.”



Despite the heat, Justin Rose (-14) held on to his lead and seems ready for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bAY8njFVkj — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 26, 2018

There are certainly players capable of getting hotter than Rose on the PGA Tour, but there might not be one who looks more locked in from distance than the Englishman. He's hit 43 of 54 greens in regulation and is No. 7 in the field in average proximity to the hole at 26 feet. After his 66-64-66 start, he has an outside shot at the course record of 259 on Sunday. Playing from that far in front is tricky, but Rose has some experience with it.

Justin Rose will start Sunday at Colonial with a four-shot lead, matching the largest lead of his PGA TOUR career. He’s been victorious the two previous times he entered the final round four shots ahead. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) May 26, 2018

"I think I've won and lost actually from four ahead," said Rose. "So I've got experience both ways. Just shows you can't get ahead of yourself. It is a big lead, but ... it's not big enough to be counting the holes away. You've got to go out and play good, you got to go out positive, you got to continue to make birdies and keep going forward.

"So my mindset is to not really focus on the lead, it's to focus on my game tomorrow and my performance. You know, just keep executing the way I have been. That's going to be my challenge tomorrow. Going to look forward to that mindset."

A player of Rose's caliber should probably win when taking a four-stroke lead into the final round of an event, and he likely will (he's a -400 favorite). But Rose knows better than anyone how quickly a four-stroke lead (or more) can evaporate. He trailed Dustin Johnson by eight going into the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions last fall. He won by two. If he gets run down from behind, though, Koepka is the perfect chaser.

"Couldn't care less (about whether the lead is four or two or one)," said Koepka. "Just want to get off to a good start. That's really all I am trying to do. You put together a good solid round tomorrow, you never know what can happen. Important thing is we were just trying to get in that final group. I thought the putt on 18 was kind of big to get in that final group and play with Rosey."

Stars being chased by anyone at a great course is always compelling, even more so when they're being chased by other stars capable of going super low in the lead up to the U.S. Open. That's what we get with Rose and Koepka on Sunday at Colonial, and it will all be preceded by a Rory McIlroy appetizer at the BMW PGA Championship to start the day.