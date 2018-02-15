2018 Genesis Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

What a week this portends to be at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Tiger Woods returns to action, and he's joined by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. And they'll play one of the handful of best non-major courses on the PGA Tour.

Oh, and we get to watch for four straight days over a variety of mediums. I might be more fired up for this tournament than any other non-major (and, gasp, maybe even one of the majors) in 2018.

Woods hasn't played here since 2006, when he won eight times (including his last six tournaments of the season). He withdrew from Riviera that year but did not play particularly well. A return to the place where his PGA Tour career started will be a fascinating experiment on his road back to recovery.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 -- Friday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured holes: 10-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured holes: 10-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio