2018 Genesis Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Genesis Open live this week
What a week this portends to be at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Tiger Woods returns to action, and he's joined by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. And they'll play one of the handful of best non-major courses on the PGA Tour.
Oh, and we get to watch for four straight days over a variety of mediums. I might be more fired up for this tournament than any other non-major (and, gasp, maybe even one of the majors) in 2018.
Woods hasn't played here since 2006, when he won eight times (including his last six tournaments of the season). He withdrew from Riviera that year but did not play particularly well. A return to the place where his PGA Tour career started will be a fascinating experiment on his road back to recovery.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured holes: 10-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured holes: 10-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Woods talks Honda, health and future
Big Cat discussed a wide variety of topics on Tuesday in Los Angeles, including his future...
-
Five pre-Masters storylines to watch
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are all in the conversation when it comes to...
-
Genesis Open odds, picks: Fade Tiger
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Genesis Open 10,000 times with some surprising results
-
Haas WDs from Genesis after car crash
The six-time PGA Tour winner narrowly escaped a harrowing incident near Riviera
-
Tiger Woods grouped with Rory, Thomas
All systems go a Riviera this week with these three over the first two days
-
Genesis Open DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment