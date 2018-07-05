2018 Greenbrier: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, streaming information

Find out when and how to watch the 2018 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier live this week

It's July 4th week, which obviously means it's time for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson will headline the event this week, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines, including Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Norman Xiong and reigning Players Champion Webb Simpson.

We also get a really strong course this week with Old White TPC, which is a Seth Raynor-C.B. Macdonald construction and was recently restored to its early 20th century optics. This is always a fun and relatively light-hearted week heavy on family time and American flags ahead of the Open Championship, which is just two weeks away.

Speaking of Carnoustie, there are four spots up for grabs at Old White TPC this week for the top four finishers in the field who haven't already qualified. That should add a little spice to how Sunday finishes up in West Virginia.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: 12-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES