2018 Greenbrier picks, predictions odds: Ranking the field at Old White TPC

With Tiger Woods out until The Open in two weeks, another all-time great will take his place this week at the A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. Phil Mickelson will tee it up this week in his first post-U.S. Open tournament, and he's not the only multiple major-winning lefty who will be in attendance, either. Bubba Watson is also in the field following his victory at the Travelers Championship a few weeks ago. During a down July 4th sports week, those two should provide a bit of fireworks for fans in West Virginia.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier | When: July 5-8

Where: Old White TPC -- White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Want to play a round in West Virginia? GolfBook has over 75 courses in the state!

Ranking the field (odds)

Bubba Watson (20-1): When Bubba plays Bubba golf like he did at the Travelers, it feels like might never lose. Also, this course demands you to be a great driver (and Bubba is a great driver). Jimmy Walker (33-1): Hasn't missed a cut since February and is top 10 in adjusted strokes gained on this course. Xander Schauffele (25-1): Schauffele drove it so, so well last year in his first win. He only has two made cuts in his last six events, but they're top 10s at The Players and the U.S. Open. Phil Mickelson (22-1): I'm excited for him to weight in on the Sung Kang rules snafu during his pre-tournament press conference. Tony Finau (20-1): Top 15 in his last two appearances here. Russell Henley (22-1): He has the best adjusted strokes gained number at this event over the last seven years. Webb Simpson (22-1): T10 at the U.S. Open sandwiched by missed cuts elsewhere. Finished T14 last year. J.B. Holmes (33-1): This feels like a great spot for Holmes. He's finished in the top 25 in each of his last three appearances here including a T9 in 2017. Joaquin Niemann (33-1): Feels like I'm yelling into the void on him. He's 19 years old and can't stop racking up top 20s! Kevin Na (40-1): Four for his last four in made cuts here but with just one top 10. Charles Howell III (33-1): Having a great year, even by his lofty standards. Top 30 in strokes gained overall and hasn't missed a cut since February. Aaron Wise (55-1): Hasn't made a cut since his win at the Byron Nelson. Curious. But he's an immense talent. Brian Harman (33-1): Hasn't played here since 2014, but he's coming off a T6 at the Travelers. Brandt Snedeker (40-1): Up and down year for Snedeker, but he'd made three straight cuts (including the U.S. Open) prior to the Travelers. Ryan Moore (40-1): No. 16 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from tee to green. That'll count this week on this course.

Field strength -- A: Goodness!

Three stories to watch

1. Mickelson speaks (probably)! We'll get to see Lefty for the first time in public since his wild U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills a few weeks ago. He's a big advocate for this event, and even though he isn't holding a pre-tournament press conference (which would have been aired alongside Independence Day coverage for all fervor it could have stirred up), he won't be able to avoid questions forever. I'm maybe more excited about this than the actual tournament!

2. New Norman: Oregon Ducks star Norman Xiong will play for the first time as a pro this week. I watched him at the NCAA Championship in May in Stillwater, and his swing is almost unfathomable. I can't wait to see how it holds up against the best in the world.

Day 1 of prep in the books @GBRMilitary. The golf course @The_Greenbrier looks amazing! Can’t wait to for my first pro start in a few days on @PGATOUR! #produck #CallawayGolf #travismathew pic.twitter.com/UY5TFmQ6K7 — Norman Xiong 🐼 (@NormanXiong) July 2, 2018

3. Open qualifying: Last week Bronson Burgoon, Abraham Ancer, Sung Kang and Ryan Armour locked up spots in The Open Championship with their finishes at the Quicken Loans National. Events that are part of the Open Qualifying Series (which includes the Greenbrier) give out a handful of invites to the top players in a given week who aren't already qualified so it will be intriguing to see who has a big Sunday and sneaks in this week.

Past winners

2017: Xander Schauffele

2016: No tournament

2015: Danny Lee

2014: Angel Cabrera

2013: Jonas Blixt

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier picks