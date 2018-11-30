2018 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights

After opening day at the Hero World Challenge, Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay co-lead at 7 under. They're tailed by Henrik Stenson and Dustin Johnson, who are both 4 under and a bigger group just beyond them including Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Alex Noren and Bubba Watson. Reed winning this week would be completely fascinating considering his inflammatory quotes throughout the past few days about the Ryder Cup and the fact that Tiger Woods, who hosts the tournament!, is at the center of those statements.

Speaking of Woods, he's in the first group out and is T16 after Round 1 following a not-great 1-over 73. Woods actually drove the ball tremendously on Thursday, but every other part of his game was rusty, and he was one of just three golfers in the field who didn't shoot par or better. He'll have to rebound on this easy course in a big way to have any kind of chance of winning as we head to the weekend with a leaderboard stacked with talent.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the 2018 Hero World Challenge, which you can stream live on fuboTV (try for free). If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.