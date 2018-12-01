2018 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas
Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm co-lead after 36 holes at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, but with every player in the field under par, anything can happen on the weekend with this stacked leaderboard. Tournament host Tiger Woods sits at 2 under, eight back of the leaders with a lot of ground to make up over the final 36 holes. He hit the ball really well on Day 2, but in both rounds he's been upended by one bad hole (a triple on Thursday and a double on Friday).
One thing we know is that there will be scoring throughout the day Saturday in the Bahamas. The winning number on this course hasn't been worse than -18 in any of the three times this tournament has been held here, and based on that, we should be in for a shootout of a weekend.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2018 Hero World Challenge, which you can stream live on fuboTV (try for free). If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
