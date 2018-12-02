2018 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights

Welcome to the final round of PGA Tour golf in 2018. Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Tony Finau are your co-leaders at the 2018 Hero World Challenge at 13 under, but they're trailed by some thoroughbreds in Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson. Tiger Woods is a ways back at 2 under so he'll just be trying to cap a strong year with a nice round to take some momentum into 2019. He'll play with Hideki Matsuyama for the second time in three days as those two will tee off first in this field of 18.

Rahm said on Saturday he thinks something at 16 under or better will win the tournament, and I agree. The question is whether we'll see a repeat of 2017 when Fowler shot a 61 in the finale to take home the trophy. It might take something that heroic to upend that Finau-Stenson-Rahm trio as Stenson and Finau look for their first Ws of the calendar year.

