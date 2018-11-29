2018 Hero World Challenge: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Hero World Challenge live this week
A year after his most recent (and most successful) comeback from injury, Tiger Woods will tee it up again this week at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, which he hosts. Woods finished T9 last year in his first competitive event in nearly a year, which laid the foundation for a pretty spectacular 2018.
Woods will be joined by Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and several other top 25 golfers in an elite field this week at Albany in the Bahamas. The course at Albany is super wide with little trouble to get into so scores should dip into the high teens under par (the three winning scores on this course are 25 under, 18 under and 18 under).
Big Cat will go at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday with Thomas in Round 1. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 12:30-4:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 2:30-5 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 2:30-5 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 10:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
