2018 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau set for Round 3

The 2018 Hero World Challenge is halfway over, and Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson co-lead at 10 under at the halfway point. They're tailed by an elite group, but they'll get last say during Saturday's Round 3 as they'll have the final tee time of the day.

Tiger Woods shot a 3-under 69 in Round 2, but it wasn't enough to wriggle out of the bottom half on the leaderboard. He gets Bryson DeChambeau at 11:49 on Saturday morning in a Ryder Cup pairing redux. We also get my personal favorite pairing with the all-Oklahoma State crew of Alex Noren and Rickie Fowler at 12:22 p.m.

Nobody is over par after 36 holes so the golf should again be terrific on Saturday as we close in on the final round of the PGA Tour calendar year.

Here's a look at the rest of the tee times for Round 3.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 3 on Saturday

All times Eastern

11:27 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Jason Day

11:38 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson

11:49 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Tiger Woods

12 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele

12:11 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

12:22 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler

12:33 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

12:44 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson

12:55 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm