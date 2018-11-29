2018 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama set for Round 2
Big Cat goes early on Friday following a disappointing Round 1
Tiger Woods shot a 1-over 73 in Round 1 of the 2018 Hero World Challenge, and as a result he will tee off in the first slot of the day in Round 2 alongside Hideki Matsuyama. Woods, who is T16 after 18 holes, made a triple-bogey six on the par-3 12th hole which upended his round and his day. He's eight back of leaders Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed.
Those two will tee off last as Reed is looking to cap an all-time season with another victory and Cantlay is looking for his first in over a year after taking the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. They combined for 15 birdies in Round 1.
There are plenty of great pairings between those two, as well, which is what you'd expect from an elite field like this. My favorite is probably Justin Rose-Justin Thomas, but the Bryson DeChambeau-Keegan Bradley duo is all the idiosyncrasies. Regardless, Round 2 at Albany in the Bahamas should be a great time as we close in on the final real round of golf on the PGA Tour in 2018.
Here's a look at the rest of the tee times for Round 2.
Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 2 on Friday
All times Eastern
11:15 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama
11:26 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
11:37 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
11:48 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Jason Day
11:59 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley
12:10 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
12:21 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Bubba Watson
12:32 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson
12:43 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay
