2018 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama set for Round 4

Tiger Woods probably didn't expect to have an earlier tee time on Sunday at the 2018 Hero World Challenge than he did at this event this time a year ago. But here we are. Woods sits in last place at this year's edition at 2 under for the week and will tee off first at 10:42 a.m. with Hideki Matsuyama, who he played with on Friday.

Woods shot an even-par 72 on Saturday and just hasn't been sharp as the host this year. He trails leaders Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Tony Finau by 11 strokes as that trio will have a mid-day tee time as we settle a winner in the final PGA Tour event in 2018.

Woods and Matsuyama are probably the headliner, but there are a host of other solid pairings as we wind down what has been a wild golf calendar year and look ahead to 2019.

Here's a look at the rest of the tee times for Round 4.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 4 on Sunday

All times Eastern

10:42 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama

10:53 a.m. -- Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

11:04 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau

11:15 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

11:26 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Alex Noren

11:37 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed

11:48 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

11:59 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Gary Woodland

12:10 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Tony Finau