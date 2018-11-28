2018 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods-Justin Thomas set for Round 1

We're in store for two straight weeks of Tiger Woods playing golf as the 2018 Hero World Challenge unfolds this week with an elite 18-golfer field. Woods, the tournament host, is joined by Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler among several other top 25 golfers in the world.

Woods will play the first day with Thomas in the premier pairing of Round 1 that includes the No. 4 and No. 13 golfers in the world.

Just one year ago, we were all breathlessly watching this event to see if Woods could walk, much less swing a club. He somehow finished T9 in last season's edition at 8 under, one shot ahead of Thomas. Albany is a great spot for Woods with its wide fairways that keep his sometimes wild driver in play, and he should thrive again this year after knocking some post-Ryder Cup rust off last week in "The Match" with Phil Mickelson.

This will likely be the last time we see Woods until he tees it up at the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January. He could of course play between now and then, but he probably won't, instead focusing on building up some strength and endurance for the long season ahead in 2019.

Here's a look at the rest of the tee times for Round 1.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 1 on Thursday

All times Eastern

11:10 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

11:21 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama

11:32 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

11:43 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson

11:54 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Alex Noren

12:05 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:16 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

12:27 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson

12:38 p.m. -- Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau