2018 Hero World Challenge: Trio of players top the leaderboard in Bahamas after Round 3

We have a three-way tie atop the leaderboard at the 2018 Hero World Challenge as Tony Finau, Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson share the lead after 54 holes at 13 under. That trio combined to shoot 11 under on Saturday in tough conditions, and the winner of this event should be one of them come Sunday night. Let's take a look at the day that was in Albany and spin this forward into the final round of 2018.

First place -- Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson, Tony Finau (-13): Finau joined the Rahm-Stenson party with a blistering 67, which was his second big time round in as many days following a pedestrian 72 on Thursday. Finau, who somehow hasn't won worldwide in 2018, bogeyed the second hole in Round 3 but birdied six of the next 16 to join the party at the top. The striking thing about this leaderboard to me is that these are three of the biggest dogs on the PGA Tour. Grown men only in the final lap around Albany on Sunday.

Last place -- Tiger Woods (-2): Who let the tournament host (and GOAT) fall to last after he was kind enough to invite 17 other players into this event?! Woods was good-natured about it on the broadcast as he told Dan Hicks and David Feherty on NBC that he was just vying for that top-18 finish.

Other contenders -- Gary Woodland (-11), Rickie Fowler (-10), Xander Schauffele (-9), Dustin Johnson (-9): Fowler is coming up on the outside edge as he no doubt has visions of that final round 61 to win last year dancing in his head. Johnson is probably the most disappointed to be in this spot as he was the only player in the top nine to not shoot something in the 60s on Saturday.

What did Tiger Woods do? He once again made a big number in a bad way on Saturday. The double bogey at the par-5 third hole was his third "6" or worse this week, and he's had one in each round. It led to an even-par 72.

Who had a great day? Schauffele and Patrick Reed both shot 66s (which doubled as the best round of Round 3), but I would say Finau's round was a little bit better considering he now shares the lead.

Who had a weird day? How about Alex Noren, who shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday but had the wackiest back nine you'll see and a closing kick that included a birdie, eagle, triple, ace, birdie.

Here's a look at the ace.

Last four holes for Alex Noren ...

• Birdie

• Eagle

• Triple bogey

• Hole-in-one 🙌



Golf is a funny game. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/oxNqMjM964 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2018

Stat of the day: There were a lot of them, but this on Reed going with eight birdies, no birdies and then eight birdies again in his first three rounds is astounding. How is this even possible?

Crazy week for Patrick Reed



1st round 65 (8 birdies)

2nd round 77 (0 birdies)

3rd round 66 (8 birdies) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) December 1, 2018

What to watch on Day 4: It's a big day for both Finau and Stenson on Sunday as they're both trying to get their first win of 2018. All three of the leaders are now co-favorites in Vegas at +250, and Rahm said on the broadcast that he would be stunned if the winning number is worse than 16 under. That means something at 3 under or better from one of those three or perhaps another 61 or 62 like we saw in the finale from Fowler in 2017.

