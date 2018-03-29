2018 Houston Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, streaming schedule
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Houston Open live this week
The 2018 Masters is almost here, but first we have one last pit stop at this week's Houston Open. It's not a throwaway, either, as Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson will all play this weekend. The Houston Open is always fun because of how they structure the course similar to Augusta National and it becomes easy to think we can project who's going to kill at the Masters based on how Houston goes.
It doesn't always happen that way, but it's still fun to add to the pre-Masters conversation. This week's field should provide plenty of talking points, too. Spieth continues to struggle with his putter, and I'd like to see Fowler make a few putts before the Masters, too. Not that what they do will preclude me from picking them next week for the Masters, but they have an opportunity to instill a little confidence.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8:15 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 4-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 2-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
