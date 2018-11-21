2018 ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start times

If you're looking for an alternative to Friday's "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, you're in luck. The ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf will be played in Melbourne this week, and will feature names like Thomas Pieters, Haotong Li, Marc Leishman, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer, Ben An and Si Woo Kim.

The United States will be represented by Kyle Stanley and Matt Kuchar, and will be looking for its first win since 2011 when Kuchar and Gary Woodland won the title. The last two U.S. teams -- Kuchar and Kevin Streelman in 2013 and Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker in 2016 -- both finished second.

The format is a little different than what we usually see at team events. Teams will play 72 holes and have one score, but the first and third rounds will be best ball while the second and fourth rounds will be alternate shot.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1 and 3 -- Wednesday and Friday

Round starts: 4:20 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Rounds 2 and 4 -- Thursday and Saturday

Round starts: 6:30 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com