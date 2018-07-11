2018 John Deere Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start times

A final pre-Open Championship tune-up is in order this week at the John Deere Classic where the scores are sure to be low and the tension potentially high with slots to get into The Open available late on Sunday afternoon.

The field this year is not great -- Francesco Molinari is the favorite, if that tells you anything -- but this tournament has been home to some pretty solid first-time winners over the last five years. Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth all took home their first PGA Tour titles here. All three have since won again (Spieth has even won this tournament for a second time).

So this weekend could give us our first taste of what a Joaquin Niemann-dominated Tour looks like, or we could get an old faithful vet like Zach Johnson or Steve Stricker -- both of whom could have this even eventually named after them given their success here -- back in the winner's circle. Regardless, the numbers will be (very) red, and the champ will hop on a chartered flight late on Sunday evening to get to Carnoustie for the 147th Open.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 4-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio