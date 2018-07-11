2018 John Deere Classic picks, predictions odds: Ranking the field at TPC Deere Run

It might not have the best field. It might not be played on the best course. It might not have the greatest list of champions or finishes. But dang if I don't love the John Deere Classic and its 22-under and 26-under winning scores as the last tournament before The Open.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: John Deere Classic | When: July 12-15

Where: TPC Deere Run -- Silvis, Illinois

Ranking the field (odds)

Zach Johnson (12-1): Insane that he's only won here one time. Feels like he has eight of these. Joaquin Nirmann (18-1): Four top 10s in eight starts and his 2018-19 PGA Tour card is all locked up. Francesco Molinari (10-1): Coming off one of the great performances of the season in his massive Quicken Loans National victory. Bryson DeChambeau (11-1): Last year's winner will be without his beloved compass this week. I think he'll be just fine. Steve Stricker (22-1): The part-time PGA Tour golfer has eight top 10s here. Eight! Chesson Hadley (22-1): I'm bullish on him winning before the end of 2018. He has seven (!) top 10s this season. Kyle Stanley (25-1): This is a good spot for him, and his putting has been really good so far this season (No. 43 on the PGA Tour). Ryan Moore (18-1): Won this event in 2016 and has just one MC in nine starts. Aaron Wise (35-1): Again, talent trumps most things for me, and Wise has as much of it as anyone in the field. Patrick Rodgers (40-1): Finished solo second last year as Le Artiste clipped him at the very end.

Field strength -- C: It's not a great field with no notable superstars (unless you consider Bryson DeChambeau a superstar ... and maybe he is). Without Jordan Spieth, this tournament lacks the pre-major punch it deserves.

Three stories to watch

1. Bryson should be fun: Following the ruling that his mathematical compass is no longer allowed, this will be the first we've seen of Bryson DeChambeau. He'll likely be pissed off, and that means we could see him break out an abacus or a sun dial in an attempt to figure out which way the fairways at TPC Deere Run are sloping. I can't wait for the show.

2. Zach Johnson's machinery: The two-time major winner is a tour de force at Deere Run. He's finished in the top five in seven of the last nine events here and has played 41 of his last 42 rounds at this tournament under par, according to PGATour.com (which definitely tracks under-par events). I (somehow) didn't pick him this week to win or finish in the top 10, and I'm already regretting it. Somehow the man only has one win at this tournament when it feels like he could have at least three. We'll see if he can pick up No. 2 in a weak field this weekend.

3. Last Open spots: As Kevin Na ran away with last week's A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, the biggest drama became whether John Peterson would keep his card (no) and who would be the top four finishers not already in The Open. They turned out to be Brandt Snedeker, Kelly Kraft, Jason Kokrak and Austin Cook. This week, there are three slots open at the Scottish Open and one at the John Deere. Sunday will be a slugfest to see who gets it.

Past winners

2017: Bryson DeChambeau

2016: Ryan Moore

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Brian Harman

2013: Jordan Spieth

John Deere Classic picks