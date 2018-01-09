2018 major golf championship predictions: Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm get their first

Just as I'm here for all of your way-too-early college football top 25 predictions for 2018, I'm also here for predicting golf's major championship winners in January. This is an exercise in insanity, of course. It's impossible to pick winners the week of, much less months before.

Think about being the guy who picked Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson to win the Masters this time last year (raises hand). You (we) had no idea McIlroy would injure his ribs and become the "McRib," and that Johnson would fall down the stairs at his rental house at Augusta.

But still, it's fun to project, and that's what I'm here to do. First up, the grandaddy of them all.

Masters (Augusta National) -- Rickie Fowler

Chuckle if you want, but Fowler has finished in the top 15 at the Masters in three of the last four years. He played in the penultimate pairing on Sunday last year, and he wasn't even hitting it well. Fowler has clearly figured out how to score around Augusta National, and he was No. 2 on the PGA Tour in putting in 2017. The swing needs to come around, because I don't think you can win a green jacket while being the 147th-best ball-striker on Tour (which is where he is right now), but I have confidence it will by April.

U.S. Open (Shinnecock Hills Golf Club) -- Jordan Spieth

Everyone seems to think Spieth is going to win multiple green jackets, and maybe he will, but I think Spieth is going to win multiple U.S. Opens. The attributes of his game that are best -- mental elasticity, ball-striking and big boy putting -- play well at U.S. Opens. Him bagging Shinnecock would mean Augusta, Birkdale and Shinnecock before turning 25. Good heavens.

Open Championship (Carnoustie Golf Links) -- Dustin Johnson

Johnson has had more top-15 finishes at The Open (5) than at the Masters or U.S. Open and the same number as at the PGA Championship. Carnoustie is a wicked, war-like links course that will pummel the masses psychologically. Interestingly, this should work to D.J.'s advantage, and nobody is better built for 72 holes of war than him. He'll join Tom Watson, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as champions on this course.

PGA Championship (Bellerive Country Club) -- Jon Rahm

I think I would be more surprised if Rahm never won a major than if Johnson never won another. The most obvious choice is probably the PGA Championship, which will be a thick, sweltering affair in St. Louis in August (that PGA in May can't come soon enough!) .

Rahm has proven that he can win anywhere in the world, but he is specifically great at the type of golf you need to be great at to win PGAs (he crushed at Torrey Pines, the Wells Fargo and all the 2017 FedEx Cup Playoff events). He's long as hell and hits it as high as he does far. He will touch off a major season that will see every winner come from inside the top five in the world.