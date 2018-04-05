2018 Masters ceremonial tee shots: Watch as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player kick it off

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Augusta National feels like Augusta National should feel on a Thursday morning moments before the main event. It's crisp and bordering on cold. Paper cups filled with steamy coffee encircle the tree in front of the main clubhouse, and Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus walk to the first tee as they have for the last seven years to pop the champagne on the golf event of the year.

There is a decorum to most of what happens at Augusta National, and the ceremonial tee shot is no different. This one feels proper, though, and it feels exciting. It is the mechanism by which we start to drink in the Masters every single year. There is a pavlovian joy that comes with watching two legends march through an amalgamation of members, guests, media and security. There is a familiarity to it.

As Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley welcomes patrons for the first time in his career with Nicklaus and Player fingering their drivers and joking with patrons, a private jet descends slowly in the distance beyond the loblolly pines. It is headed to the Augusta Regional Airport, and it cuts an intriguing figure against the otherwise still morning. It catches my eye.

Stream the Masters LIVE, including coverage of Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15&16 and On The Range on CBSSports.com.

Player hits his drive, and Nicklaus, whose grandson G.T. Nicklaus was the hero of Wednesday's Par 3 Contest, pummels his. I mean, he made a move on it. It looked as if, as one of my friends noted, Nicklaus had gotten his back fused as well. Still, the 82-year-old Player clipped him.

Gary edged Jack with his ceremonial tee shot: "I told Jack: 'Don't worry about me outdriving you now. You outdrove me for 50 damn years.'" — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) April 5, 2018

I don't know how many more ceremonial shots these two will hit together or if anyone will ever join them or even who will come next as part of the group that takes the top off the greatest show in this sport. But I do know that we get an annual reminder that the thread that runs through this sport is long and storied. There's a 17-year-old in the field. Gary Player was 65 when Yuxin Lin was born.

"The statement you make is that this game's for older people," said Par 3 Contest winner and 68 year old, Tom Watson on Wednesday. "It's generational. You're not done after you're 30 like most sports, or 40. You can still play into your 70s and 80s. Gary's 83 or something like that. Jack's 78. They can still get it. They can still play."

Yes they can.

I look back at the million-dollar plane as the tee shots settle in the first fairway and think about how whoever it carries is an in-the-moment reminder that there is no place in sports that represents wealth and power like this tournament and this week. This event and this club hold more power than they actually wield in the golf world, and they put on a great show.

But nine green jackets and 160 years on this earth striding confidently through a patron-lined pathway from the clubhouse to the first tee forming is a reminder that money can't buy everything. Moments like these, regular as they might seem to many, take years and years of forging. They are the end result of thousands of rounds and dozens and dozens of Masters. Nothing humanizes millionaires like golf does.

The jet I watch fade over the trees bleeds into the mortals I see in front of me, and it piques my curiosity. Augusta lives in both worlds, both the gilded one and the one in which the great equalizer is the ball and the club. This is part of the reason we're so endlessly fascinated with this tournament. There is probably no better representation of it than in this ceremonial tee shot on this morning under a fading private jet.

Watson was right. This game is for everyone. Ridley, who proved that on Wednesday, signs off. The 82nd Masters is underway, and the patrons disperse.

Coffees raised to another all-timer at the National.