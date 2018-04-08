2018 Masters coverage, featured groups: Watch Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods live Sunday

Just when it looked like Rory McIlroy might be able to overtake Patrick Reed in his pursuit for his first Masters title, Reed turned on the jets to take a 14-under 202 into the final round at Augusta National. With two eagles in three holes (on 13 and 15), Reed pulled away -- at that point -- from McIlroy, who shot a stellar 65.

However, Reed has been under 70 all three rounds thus far, and he has the opportunity to become the first golfer ever to break 70 for an entire weekend at Augusta. It's a titanic feat, and it will be difficult with the pressure that will undoubtedly be weighing on him on Sunday. But with how Reed has been shooting this weekend? It's certainly not out of the question.

In the earlier groups, Rafael Cabrera Bello will be shooting alongside Tiger Woods, who's looking to close out his appearance strong. It's been disappointing for Woods thus far, but he'll be looking to break par for the first time after finally shooting an even 72 on Saturday. Jordan Spieth has had a good weekend, but hasn't lived up to the billing of his red-hot start either. Heading into the final round at 5-under 211, he'll look to finish on a strong note as well.

