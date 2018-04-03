2018 Masters expert picks: Public backing Tiger Woods, pros backing Justin Rose

The 2018 Masters tees off Thursday at Augusta National. Everybody from average Joes to professional bettors will be wagering on one of the most anticipated majors in a long time. There are 10 golfers going off at better than 20-1 odds, so the field is wide open.



Before you make any kind of pick on the Masters, you need to see Micah Roberts' report on who the Las Vegas sharps and the public are backing, which will give you a huge leg up when you lock in your own picks.



Roberts is the ultimate Vegas insider. He ran a chain of Vegas sportsbooks for 13 years and has acquired a vast network of industry sources. Now, as an expert at SportsLine, he uses his knowledge and connections to help pick winners.



Roberts spoke to several high-level Vegas sources and what he found out about the Masters was surprising.



One thing we can tell you: pro bettors are all over Justin Rose, who is going off at 14-1 at many books.



Also a sharp bettor himself, Roberts took Rose at 16-1 before his odds fell. The Atlantis Sportsbook in Reno, Nevada, is also reporting sharp action on Rose at 15-1.



The Englishman is a popular pick this week because of his recent success at Augusta. Though he's yet to put on the green jacket, he has recorded a pair of runner-up finishes at the Masters the last three years, including a playoff loss to Sergio Garcia in 2017.



Coming into this tournament as the fifth-ranked golfer in the world, Rose enters this week with a win at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai in addition to four other top-five finishes this season. Follow the pros' lead and jump all over Rose.



Roberts also reports that Tiger Woods is the golfer with the heaviest backing from the public.



A four-time winner at Augusta, Woods is appearing in the Masters for the first time since 2015. He went off the board at up to 100-1 at some books last year, but his odds have improved dramatically in recent weeks after successful appearances at the Valspar Championship (T-2) and Arnold Palmer Invitational (T-5).



"Let's just put it this way," CG Technology VP of risk management Jason Simbal told Roberts, "Tiger has more than 200 bets more than the second most. We had a few bets on Tiger at 85-1 in October and a bunch more at 60-1. Our low number on him was 6-1 and we're at 10-1 now."



