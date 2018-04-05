2018 Masters featured groups, Thursday: Watch Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy live

You can watch every swing of Woods' opening round at Augusta National online

It's been awhile since there has truly been this kind of anticipation for golf's biggest event of the year. The Masters is always major, but with some of the games best back, healthy and playing well, there's a different feeling in the air this year at Augusta National. Everything kicks off on Thursday morning with no shortage of storylines for the 87-man field.

Tiger Woods is back, and he's getting it done each week. Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson have all been winners in 2018. They all a field that seems ripe to produce an all-time tournament for the 2018 chapter in Masters history. 

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

One of the annual joys of following the Masters are the multiple live streaming options, including the Featured Groups, Amen Corner and Holes 15&16 channels. They give fans the chance to see every single swing from some of their favorite golfers, and this year it means getting to watch every single swing from Woods in his return to competition at Augusta National. 

Woods will be paired with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of play, and on Thursday their entire round will be one of the two morning options on the featured groups channel. The afternoon has heavy hitters as well, with McIlroy, Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose among the players that will get full 18-hole coverage during the first round of play. 

Thursday, April 5

All times Eastern 

Watch the 2018 Masters Featured Groups channel live all day long on CBSSports.com with coverage frorm 9:15 a.m. to  7:30 p.m.

  • 10:09 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey
  • 10:42 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:38 p.m. – Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
  • 2:00 p.m. – Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera Bello
CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

