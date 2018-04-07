2018 Masters featured groups: Watch Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy live Saturday

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson slid just inside the cut line at the 2018 Masters, and now you will be able to watch every single shot they take on Moving Day at Augusta National. Mickelson will play alongside Tyrrell Hatton on Saturday, while Woods pairs up with Ian Poulter, who earned his Masters berth with a last-moment bid by winning the Houston Open.

Unfortunately, neither Big Cat nor Lefty are in contention at this point. As for those who do have a green jacket in their sights: 18-hole leader Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy will be featured as the afternoon groups on the live streaming channel.

The shot-by-shot, 18-hole coverage is a unique way to watch the Masters, but it's just one of multiple streaming options you have on CBSSports.com. Check out the Featured Groups schedule below and be sure to keep an eye on the weather Saturday at the Masters.

Masters Featured Groups -- Saturday, April 7

All times Eastern