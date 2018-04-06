2018 Masters featured groups: Watch Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson live Friday
Woods, Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will be followed for all 18 holes on Friday
Tiger Woods labored to a 1-over round of 73 on Thursday in his return to competition at the Masters. The score, which Woods himself said did not match his quality of play, has him seven strokes back of the leader, Jordan Spieth (-6), heading into Friday's action.
You will be able to watch every single shot of Woods' second round through the featured groups channel. He, along with Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman, will be among the two groups being spotlighted in the afternoon along with Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman and Adam Hadwin.
The morning groups receiving shot-by-shot, 18-hole coverage includes the star-studded grouping of Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar. All three players are within four strokes of the lead and will be looking to make a move and push for the lead on Friday.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
Friday, April 6
All times Eastern
9:14 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Haotong Li, Joaquin Nieman
10:31 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
1:27 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
2:00 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin
-
-
-
-
-
-
