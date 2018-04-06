2018 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, coverage Friday

Tiger Woods did not get off to the best start at the 2018 Masters, finishing with a 1-over 73 on a day in which many golfers finished well under par. Even still, not much separates Woods from the top of the leaderboard, and an afternoon tee time on Friday will give him the opportunity to identify his goal and do his best to attempt to reach it.

In what is Tiger Woods' first Masters since 2015, he is seeing a young and accomplished crop of golfers that he must catch. Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are among those atop the leaderboard with morning tee times. Woods is one of the last to hit the course on the day with a 1:27 p.m. ET tee time alongside Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood.

Best of all, CBS Sports offers live coverage from start to finish on Friday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger Woods, or spend your day surveying Amen Corner or Holes 15&16. TV coverage does not begin until 3 p.m., so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters Live on Friday.

All times Eastern.

Round 2 -- Friday, April 6



Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com