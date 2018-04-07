2018 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods on Saturday, Round 3 coverage

Moving Day has arrived at Augusta National as those competing in the 2018 Masters certainly hope to find some normal footing following an exceedingly tough second round. Neither Tiger Woods nor Phil Mickelson lived up to the high expectations they set for themselves, which is OK because top-tier golfers like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson are making a play for the top of the leaderboard.

As we've mentioned before, Tiger Woods is playing in his first Masters since 2015, and he is seeing a young, talented group of golfers that he must contend with throughout the day. Woods will be out early Saturday with a 10:40 a.m. tee time, though Spieth (2:10 p.m.) and McIlroy (2:20 p.m.) will find themselves in the same positions a bit later.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2018 Masters from start to finish on Saturday with our variety of Masters Live streaming options. Check out the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger Woods, or spend your day surveying Amen Corner or Holes 15&16. TV coverage does not begin until 3 p.m., so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters Live on Friday.

All times Eastern.

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 7

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBS All Access