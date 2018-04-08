2018 Masters live stream: Watch Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy in Round 4 coverage online
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods and the 2018 Masters leaders take on Sunday afternoon
The final round is here at Augusta National as those competing in the 2018 Masters will be looking for glory, a green jacket and a cut of the $11 million purse. While neither Tiger Woods nor Phil Mickelson lived up to the high expectations they set for themselves, Patrick Reed has dominated the field over the last couple of rounds and enters Sunday in a duel with Rory McIlroy atop the leaderboard as Rickie Fowler and others threaten to ruin the party.
Tiger Woods is playing in his first Masters since 2015, but a young, talented group of golfers -- including the aforementioned trio -- has pushed Woods and Mickelson to the back burner at this time. By the time Sunday afternoon rolls around, we will be in for some legitimate fireworks at Augusta National.
CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2018 Masters from start to finish on Sunday with our variety of Masters Live streaming options. Check out the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Woods, McIlroy and Reed -- or spend your day surveying Amen Corner or Holes 15&16. TV coverage does not begin until 2 p.m., so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters Live on Sunday.
All times Eastern.
Round 4 -- Sunday, April 8
Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.
Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com
Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app
- Featured Groups -- 11 a.m. to completion of play
- Amen Corner -- 12:30-6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 1:30-6:30 p.m.
TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBS All Access
