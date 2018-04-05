2018 Masters: Nike celebrates Tiger Woods' return to Augusta National with 'Welcome Back' ad

Tiger Woods signed with Nike in 1996 at just 20 years old, when the apparel company welcomed him to the professional golfing world with a spot called "Hello, World." Since then, Woods has won 14 majors, including picking up four victories at the Masters. Now, with Woods returning to the Masters fold for the first time since 2015, when he tied for 17th, Nike is commemorating his 21st appearance at Augusta National with a highlight video through the years.

The video, aptly titled "Welcome Back," shows a young Tiger appearing on "That's Incredible!" in the early 1980s. It then features a culmination of highlights throughout Woods' career (also showcasing various fashions Woods employed throughout the years).

Woods has been a mainstay of the Nike brand, and he's seen ups and downs. However, Woods is hoping things only go up from here on out. As he plays through the first day of the Masters, people everywhere have their eyes on Big Cat as he tries to complete the comeback on the biggest stage in golf.

While Woods searches for his fifth Masters win and his first since 2005, the tension surrounding this comeback is palpable. It's crazy that his reemergence as we already know it really only started about a month ago at the Valspar Championship. There's a buzz surrounding this Masters that's hard to miss. And maybe next year, Nike will have another highlight to add to its video if the ball bounces the right way this weekend.