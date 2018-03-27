2018 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from model that called three majors

The first major of the season will be decided when the top PGA players head to Augusta, Georgia, for the 2018 Masters. Tiger Woods is the favorite at 9-1, followed closely by Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlory and Justin Thomas, who are all going off at 10-1.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling career-defining wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. It was also all over Jordan Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major victory.



Now that the field for the 2018 Masters is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Masters this year: Tiger Woods, a four-time Masters champion and Vegas' favorite to win, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.



Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his first major at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top 10 finishes at the Masters in 18 appearances as a pro. The 42-year-old heads into the Masters having played 10 consecutive rounds of par or better, but the model says he won't win his fifth green jacket.



Another surprise, Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion, doesn't sniff the top 20. Don't be fooled by his WGC-Dell Match Play win. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at Augusta National this year. Also, the model says four golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer make a deep run at the Masters title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below.



Tiger Woods 9-1



Dustin Johnson 10-1



Justin Thomas 10-1



Rory McIlroy 10-1



Justin Rose 12-1



Jordan Spieth 14-1



Phil Mickelson 16-1



Bubba Watson 16-1



Jason Day 16-1



Rickie Fowler 18-1



Jon Rahm 18-1



Sergio Garcia 25-1



Paul Casey 25-1



Hideki Matsuyama 30-1



Tommy Fleetwood 30-1



Marc Leishman 40-1



Alex Noren 40-1



Patrick Reed 40-1



Henrick Stenson 40-1



Matt Kuchar 50-1



Louis Oosthuizen 50-1



Adam Scott 60-1

