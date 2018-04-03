2018 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from the model that predicted three majors

The first major of the season will be decided when the top PGA Tour players head to Augusta, Georgia, for the 2018 Masters. Ten golfers have Masters odds that are better than 20-1, led by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at 10-1. Right behind them on the leaderboard are Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose, who all have 2018 Masters odds of 12-1.

Now that the field for the 2018 Masters is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Masters this year: Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of Vegas' favorites to win, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his first major at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 18 appearances as a pro. The 42-year-old heads into the 2018 Masters having played 10 consecutive rounds of par or better, but the model says he won't win his fifth green jacket.

Despite his recent success, which includes top-five finishes at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woods is still just 194th on tour in driving efficiency and 183rd in greens in regulation percentage at 61.42.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 30-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the Masters 2018 title.



With a win, Matsuyama will become the first Japanese Masters champion. And a victory isn't that far-fetched for Matsuyama, the No. 6-ranked golfer in the world. He's been among the most consistent players in major tournaments, having posted a dozen top-20 finishes in 19 major starts as a professional.

Plus, the 26-year-old has three-consecutive top-12 finishes at Augusta National, including an 11th-place run last year. He is eighth on the PGA Tour in holes per eagle at 94.5 and has nailed every putt from within three feet this season.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer make a deep run at the Masters title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

