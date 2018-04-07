2018 Masters odds, weekend picks: Tiger Woods projection from same model that called three golf majors

The leaderboard for the 2018 Masters is extremely crowded with some of golf's biggest names heading into Saturday's action at Augusta National. Patrick Reed, who holds a two-shot lead entering the third round, is the Vegas favorite at 3/1, followed closely by Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman at 6/1.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling career-defining wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. It was also all over Spieth at the British Open from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major victory. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the cut for the 2018 Masters has been made, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge surprise the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a four-time Masters champion, bounces back and finishes inside the Top 25.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, is now 19-for-19 making cuts as a professional at Augusta National, but after carding a disappointing 3-over 75 on Friday, he's 13 shots back of leader Patrick Reed.

Woods' 75 was his highest score at the Masters since a second-round 75 in 2014. And that's a disappointment for Woods, who came into the Masters having finished in the Top 12 in each of his last three PGA Tour events.

Another surprise: Marc Leishman, who sits just two shots off the lead heading into the weekend, doesn't sniff the Top 5. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this weekend.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 20/1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the updated full Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed three majors heading into the weekend last year and find out.

Patrick Reed 3/1

Rory McIlroy 6/1

Jordan Spieth 6/1

Marc Leishman 6/1

Henrik Stenson 9/1

Dustin Johnson 10/1

Justin Thomas 11/1

Justin Rose 22/1

Bubba Watson 22/1

Rickie Fowler 33/1

Louis Oosthuizen 50/1

Jon Rahm 50/1