2018 Masters Par 3 Contest leaderboard updates, scores, coverage, watch live stream
Live updates and highlights from the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National
One of the highlights of Masters week is the annual Par 3 Contest, a beloved family event held the Wednesday before the tournament with significant others and children dressed as caddies in signature white Augusta National jumpsuits.
The competition is certainly real, but the Par 3 Contest serves as a means of stress relief for many golfers ahead of the season's first major. It was originally held in 1960, and since then, there have been an astounding 80 holes-in-one made. One bit of warning for the Par 3 Contest winner: You're unlikely to go on to win the Masters. In fact, it has never happened before. Tiger Woods may want to heed that warning, though he has suggested he might play.
Not everyone who competes in the Par 3 Contest ultimately keeps score, but for those that do, CBS Sports will be here covering the event live with scores, fun photos and highlights from the day's activities. We will be back covering all four days of the 2018 Masters beginning Thursday, so be sure to check back for full coverage of golf's most prestigious major.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
If you wish to watch the Par 3 Contest live, check out Masters.com.
