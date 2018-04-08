2018 Masters: Rickie Fowler among four golfers most likely to catch leader Patrick Reed

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Patrick Reed does not have the look of a golfer who is going to be run down from behind on Masters Sunday. Reed is 14 under after three rounds at Augusta National and vying to become the first golfer in Masters history to shoot all four rounds in the 60s en route to his first major championship.

Reed shot a 67 to follow his 69-66 start that included a pair of eagles on the second nine on Saturday and loads of over-the-top fist pumps. He is now the betting favorite to win the 82nd green jacket as he leads Rory McIlroy by three. As we've seen at this event, though, anything can happen.

Bigger leads have been blown by better players, and if Reed fades, there are four golfers ready to pounce and replace him at the dais on Sunday evening.

Rickie Fowler (-9): The former Players Championship winner is one of those players. Fowler shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday, the round of the tournament so far (along with McIlroy and Jon Rahm), and at 9 under, he sits just five back of Reed. Fowler used an eagle at the second hole early on Saturday to make some noise before making birdies at Nos. 5, 6, 8, 15 and 17 to close out the stellar 65.

Fowler will now play in the second-to-last pairing, which is exactly where he played on Sunday last year when he shot 76 and finished T11. This year's Fowler seems different, though, and far more locked in. His fairways hit and greens in regulation numbers are far above the field average, and he's not just slapping three rounds together with elite putting.

"I'm definitely playing this golf course the best I have, ever, as far as how comfortable I am on each and every hole," said Fowler. "Playing all the holes well. Definitely I think I'm hitting a lot more greens than I've ever hit here, and probably driving it the best I have here.

"So looking forward to keeping that going. Fairways and greens will be big tomorrow. Just keep me on the putting surface and hopefully in the right spot, and we'll go make some putts."

Fowler posted a 31 on the first nine on Saturday, and he knows he'll need something similar on Sunday to really get into the thick of it.

"It's definitely well within striking distance, especially at this place, anything can happen," said Fowler. "Like I said, this tournament really gets going once you make the turn on Sunday. So I still have to just go out and take care of my business and go play a solid front nine of golf tomorrow. Like I said, we're ready to do that. It's been fun on this golf course this week."

Rory McIlroy (-11): McIlroy will go for the career Slam on Sunday, and he's the most obvious choice to catch Reed if he falters with that three-shot lead. McIlroy has four majors, and the rest of this group (including Reed) has just one combined. He matched Fowler's 65 on Saturday with an equally-impressive 7-under 65 that did not include a bogey. He'll also play alongside Reed in the final pairing on the course.

"This isn't my first time in this position now," said McIlroy. "I've been able to close the deal a few times before this, and I have that to fall back on tomorrow."

Jon Rahm (-8): The Spaniard was sensational on Saturday. Stop me if you've heard this, but he also shot a bogey-free 65 to touch off a three-way tie for the round of the tournament to this point with two guys ahead of him in Fowler and McIlroy. Rahm used an eagle on No. 8 and a frenetic finish with birdies at Nos. 15-17 to get to 8 under and sort of within striking distance. He'll need a lot of help, though, with the caliber of players ahead of him.

Henrik Stenson (-7): The Swede played alongside McIlroy on Saturday and shot a 70 that seemed pedestrian next to McIlroy's 65. He's the last of the group that I think has any chance of contending for a green jacket, and even then it's going to take something historically great to even have a shot.

So we're probably getting a Reed-McIlroy shootout on Sunday afternoon at Augusta National, which is of course perfectly fine with me. But if those two come out of the gates slowly and Fowler or Rahm start as they did on Saturday, you never know.

"There's a lot more players in this golf tournament than just Patrick Reed and I," said McIlroy. "You've got Jon on 8, Rickie on 9, and even looking at Henrik on 7 there. I know guys can get off to hot starts on a Sunday here, and you get a bit of momentum and do something ... Rickie was 5 under for the front nine today; if he goes 5‑under for the front nine again tomorrow, the golf tournament is wide open."