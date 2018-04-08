2018 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, golf updates, highlights from Round 4 on Sunday

Is it really a two-horse race heading down Magnolia Lane into the final round of the 2018 Masters? It sure looks that way with Patrick Reed taking the 54-hole lead into Sunday with Rory McIlroy breathing down his neck as he seeks the final piece of the his career Grand Slam.

Who will get it done? That's a tough call, but you can throw the leaderboard out of the window entering Sunday's final round. It does not matter that McIlroy is playing chase; this will be a batter of wits -- and will -- between the budding rivals who previously took the 2016 Ryder Cup by storm. Sunday, however, is about the green jacket, the esteem of being crowned champion at Augusta National ... and the 2018 Masters purse.

