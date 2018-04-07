2018 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, Tiger Woods updates, Saturday golf

The 2018 Masters has been an up-and-down affair for most golfers in the field, but 36-hole leader Patrick Reed stands as the only one to go under 70 in his first two rounds, sitting atop the Augusta National leaderboard two shots clear of the field entering Moving Day on Saturday.

That came somewhat at the expense of Jordan Spieth, who lost his seemingly dominant advantage with a 2-over 74 on Friday, subsequently falling to a tie for fourth with Rory McIlroy, who is looking for his first green jacket to clinch a career Grand Slam. Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson made it inside the cut line (barely), though neither appears to truly be in contention Saturday despite their success on the PGA Tour earlier this year.

