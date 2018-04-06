2018 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Friday

Jordan Spieth kicked off the 2018 Masters in about as thrilling fashion as one can imagine. An opening round 66 puts him atop the leaderboard after Round 1, but he'll have plenty of chasers on Friday when guys like Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson get their second crack at Augusta National. Plus, despite his up-and-down first round, Tiger Woods is still hanging around and could make things interesting with a strong showing on Friday.

Those at the top of the leaderboard will tee off Friday morning in an attempt to set the tone for what their peers in contention need to accomplish in the afternoon in order to get back into the thick of things. In other words, Round 2 is a make-or-break 18 holes at Augusta National with the cut line set at the end of the day, and CBS Sports will be with you covering it live from start to finish.

Stream the Masters LIVE, including coverage of Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15&16 and On The Range on CBSSports.com.

Stay with CBS Sports all day for live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Augusta National in the live application below. If you are unable to view the live updates, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.