2018 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Friday
Masters live leaderboard updates, scores and highlights from today's action at Augusta National
Jordan Spieth kicked off the 2018 Masters in about as thrilling fashion as one can imagine. An opening round 66 puts him atop the leaderboard after Round 1, but he'll have plenty of chasers on Friday when guys like Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson get their second crack at Augusta National. Plus, despite his up-and-down first round, Tiger Woods is still hanging around and could make things interesting with a strong showing on Friday.
Those at the top of the leaderboard will tee off Friday morning in an attempt to set the tone for what their peers in contention need to accomplish in the afternoon in order to get back into the thick of things. In other words, Round 2 is a make-or-break 18 holes at Augusta National with the cut line set at the end of the day, and CBS Sports will be with you covering it live from start to finish.
Stream the Masters LIVE, including coverage of Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15&16 and On The Range on CBSSports.com.
Stay with CBS Sports all day for live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Augusta National in the live application below. If you are unable to view the live updates, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
2018 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Masters on TV or streaming live online
-
Masters scores, highlights from Round 1
2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth had the low round of the day with a 66
-
Masters Round 2 tee times for Friday
Jordan Spieth will be one of the early golfers after posting the round of the day on Thurs...
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods will be playing in his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the full...
-
How to watch Masters Live on Friday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods hits on Friday at the 2018 Masters
-
Thursday takeaways: McIlroy in the hunt
The Masters might run through Jordan Spieth, but he'll have some elite company this weeken...