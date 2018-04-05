2018 Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live coverage, golf scores Thursday

Thursday kicks off one of the most anticipated majors in history as Tiger Woods is set to play at Augusta National for the first time since 2015 with hopes of rocketing up the leaderboard during Round 1 of the 2018 Masters. He certainly won't be alone, of course, as an absolutely stacked field will be competing for an early lead during the year's first major.

Does Sergio Garcia have a chance to repeat? Will Jordan Spieth once again put himself in contention right out of the gate? Is this the year that Rory McIlroy clinches the career Grand Slam or Rickie Fowler finally breaks through? Perhaps Justin Thomas' hot run will continue or Phil Mickelson will build on his tremendous play as of late.

Stream the Masters LIVE, including coverage of Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15&16 and On The Range

Thursday will tell us a lot about how the 2018 Masters will play out. Check out the full slate of Round 1 tee times, along with our Featured Groups for Thursday and a complete schedule for the 2018 Masters, including coverage and viewing information.

Stay with us throughout Round 1 on Thursday for live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Augusta National. We will be with you all day from start to finish, and then will wrap up the entire Round after everything is in the books.

