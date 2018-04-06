2018 Masters scores: Jordan Spieth salvages rough start with strong second nine on Friday

The Jordan Spieth praise was flowing after his outrageous 6-under 66 in Round 1. However, the 2015 Masters champion came back down to Earth during Round 2's first nine, shooting 4-over 40 to start the day and falling out of the top spot he occupied on the leaderboard. Spieth wasn't the only one to have a slow start in Round 2. Tony Finau struggled after a strong first day despite an ankle injury left him at 4-under 68, T2 on the leaderboard.

Spieth's disappointing start flies in the face of his tournament start on Thursday. Through nine holes in Round 1, Spieth shot a 2-under 34, before a terrific second nine vaulted him to the top. He'll undoubtedly be looking for a similar result on Friday in Round 2, but he'll need to shoot significantly better to reclaim his top spot.

So, just what in the world happened? Here's a quick hole-by-hole, shot-by-shot look at Spieth's early struggles on Friday.

Hole 1 -- Double bogey

Spieth started the day rough, hitting a drive that sliced well right of the fairway and landed among the patrons on the par-4 hole. Spieth left himself in a tough spot, needing 174 more yards to get the pin from the trees. His next shot left him 86 yards from the pin, but it did get him closer to the fairway. At this point, Spieth could have saved par with an incredible shot from just off the fairway. It didn't happen. Spieth's following shot left him 20 yards from the cup, just hitting the edge of the green. It would have been an exceptionally difficult shot at this point. After chipping his fourth shot 11 feet from the pin, the struggles really started for Spieth. He had to two-putt it on the first green -- including a missed 13-foot bogey putt -- ending in a 2-over 6 on the first hole.

Round 2 score after hole: 2-over 6

Not the start Jordan Spieth was looking for. pic.twitter.com/6zps5npCxl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2018

Hole 2 -- Bogey

On the Par 5 Pink Dogwood, Spieth again missed the fairway with his first drive, landing left on a 277 yard hit that left him 279 yards from the pin. On shot No. 2, Spieth tried to level himself for the third shot, only hitting it 94 yards but centering the next one. He capitalized fairly well, leaving himself 52 feet from the cup on the edge of the green. With a successful two-putt, he could have saved par. Once again, however, it wasn't to be. A strong putt on his fourth shot put him in a position to save par, landing near the cup. However, on No. 5, Spieth overshot the cup, leaving himself four feet away. He would go on to bogey the hole.

Round 2 score after hole: 3-over 12

Hole 3 -- Par

Spieth seemed like he was starting to put it together on the third hole, putting a solid drive 44 yards from the cup on the par 4. His second shot from just beyond the green left him only 15 feet away from the cup, setting himself up for a possible birdie putt. The putt barely missed the cup, settling just beyond the hole. He would two-putt from there to save par, another frustrating result when he could have at least partially salvaged his ugly early holes.

Round 2 score after hole: 3-over 16

Hole 4 -- Par

On the par-3 hole, Spieth once again put himself in decent position, though he did over-shoot the green by a hair. His drive left him just 30 yards away from the hole, giving him a manageable chip shot to bet back onto the green. Spieth capitalized on the opportunity with an excellent chip shot that left him just 3 feet from the hole. He would tap in the putt to save par on the deceptively tricky hole.

Round 2 score after hole: 3-over 19

Hole 5 -- Par

This hole seems to confirm that Spieth is finding his driving groove. A 258-yard drive left him on the tricky fairway, putting him in a good striking position to improve his score again. He left himself just 195 yards from the pin. Spieth's next shot left him just 35 feet from the cup, putting him on the green. It was an extremely tricky putt for his third shot. That third shot left Spieth mere inches from the pin, which he would tap in to save par once again.

Round 2 score after hole: 3-over 23

Hole 6 -- Par

Spieth's next drive may have been a bit shorter than he would have liked -- a possible over-correction from the fourth hole when he overshot the green. This shot left him on the lip of the green, forcing him to put himself in a position to save par once again. While Spieth's second shot was excellent, it settled slightly short and to the left of the cup three feet away, allowing him to save par once again.

Round 2 score after hole: 3-over 26

Hole 7 -- Bogey

Spieth continued his strong drives on the seventh hole, striking it 322 yards on the par-4 hole and giving himself an opportunity to settle on the green for his second shot. However, he ended up shooting right for No. 2. To be fair to Spieth, if you're going to miss the green on this hole, right is the direction to do it. The rest of the green is enclosed by sand traps, making it a very annoying hole to shoot at, even from the fairway. Although he undoubtedly would have liked a better birdie position, he still left himself in a decent position to save par. The frustrations continue for Spieth, as his next chip landed 15 feet from the cup off the green. He did narrowly avoid the sand trap, though. After putting the ball on the green for his fourth shot, he tapped it in for bogey.

Round 2 score after hole: 4-over 31

Hole 8 -- Par

Spieth's first shot on the par-5 Yellow Jasmine was a promising one, putting himself in a good position. His next shot was also excellent, placing himself on the green with his second shot and making it look like he had a chance to -- once again -- make a dent in his score. On his third shot, Spieth again overshot the cup on his putt. Another two putts later, Spieth saved par, squandering another solid opportunity.

Round 2 score after hole: 4-over 36

Hole 9 -- Par

Spieth's next drive was reminiscent of his early struggles. He sliced the ball right off the fairway towards the gallery, creating a difficult second shot ...that he salvaged quite well. Spieth slightly overshot the green, putting the ball 28 yards beyond the pin. He left himself with a difficult shot, but on this hole after his drive, par could be a blessing. His third shot was an excellent chip that settled mere feet away from the cup, once again allowing him to save par.

Round 2 score after hole: 4-over 40

Master score through 27 holes: 2-under 106

All in all, what was the big difference from Round 1 to the first nine of Round 2 for Spieth? His medium-to-short game. In spite of a few ugly drives on the first nine, he was still mostly hitting his fairways. Where Spieth has struggled the most is on the green, and just around it. It's not the game we've come to expect from the 2015 Masters champion, but there is good news: Everyone is struggling so far on Friday.

Spieth still found himself T8 on the leaderboard after nine, mostly due to his blazing hot start. He'll need to pull it together for the rest of the day and into Round 3 if he's going to win the green jacket once again.

Hole 10 -- Par

Yet another par for Spieth, after a good drive on the mostly straight fairway of Camellia. He struck the ball 302 yards, hitting the left side of the fairway. His second shot put Spieth on the green, 37 feet from the hole. On an undoubtedly difficult putt, Spieth put the ball right over the cup, just barely missing another opportunity for a birdie. It was undoubtedly an impressive start to the second nine, but it could have been even better for Spieth if he'd just put a little more on the third putt.

Round 2 score after hole: 4-over 44

Hole 11 -- Par

Another poor drive puts Spieth way right of the fairway among the trees, forcing him to hit from the straw. The good news? He managed to find one of the few clearings in that forest to the right. On the 505-yard hole, Spieth struck it 280 feet on his first shot. A frankly spectacular second shot from the straw goes 224 yards, putting him 64 feet away from the cup. This would be a ridiculous putt, but he nearly sank it, overshooting the cup by just under 10 feet. He put it in on his fourth shot to save par again, recovering from a poor drive. On a day where driving has hardly been his problem, Spieth bailed himself out with one of his better second shots of the day.

Round 2 score after hole: 4-over 48

Hole 12 -- Par

Once again, in spite of that last hole, driving hasn't been Spieth's problem. Golden Bell is a mere 155 yards from tee to cup, and Spieth had another solid drive here on the hole. His first shot went 154 yards but stayed left, ending up 28 yards from the hole. His second putt seeking his first birdie of the day just teetered on the edge of the cup, resulting in another two-putt tap-in to make par.

Round 2 score after hole: 4-over 51

Hole 13 -- Birdie

Why wouldn't Spieth's first birdie of the day come on the 510-yard Azalea? Spieth's initial shot was hardly perfect, as he overshot the fairway and landed in the woods to the right on the curved hole. The 297-yard drive left him 207 yards away from the cup. Once again, however, his second shot was the most impressive of the hole. His 222-yard shot out of the woods put him on the green for the third shot of his par 5, and then he did something he's struggled to do all-day: two-putted from 48 feet. He put himself nearly right over the cup once again, placing it in for his first birdie on the day. And hopefully signalling a change in the tide after his rough start.

Round 2 score after hole: 3-over 55

Hole 14 -- Par

Spieth got his drive back on this one, though he's still landing a bit right on the fairway. The straightaway went 309 yards, just 133 yards from the pin and nestled towards the gallery, but leaving Spieth more than happy. His second shot continued to be a strong suit of his second nine, as he put it on the green 20 feet from the cup. Once again, on his first putt for birdie, Spieth just barely missed the cup, resulting in a tap-in for par once again. While it still feels like a missed opportunity to an extent, the improvement of his second shot from the first to second nine is night and day, and his putts are just missing.

Round 2 score after hole: 3-over 59

Hole 15 -- Birdie

In what will have to be a theme as Spieth enters the final stretch, yet another solid drive here. It's another 320-yard drive down the straightaway on par 5. It's a tricky spot with the water hazard in front of the green (this is the hole that absolutely killed Sergio Garcia in Round 1), but Spieth's second shots so far on this second nine bode well. He skied his second shot over the hazard fairly far right on the green, giving himself an opportunity to two-putt for four. Once again, Spieth's struggles on long putts continued, however, as he significantly overshot the cup. He left himself 13 feet from the cup on a birdie attempt. However, he had another major shot, knocking in a birdie to continue to salvage his round.

Round 2 score after hole: 2-over 63

Hole 16 -- Par

Spieth just keeps giving himself chances on these par 3's, and this may be one of his best. Another strong drive puts him 32 feet from the pin on the 170-yard hole. It is, mind you, a very difficult putt, and Spieth likely would have liked to place the ball a bit higher on the green. He'll be fighting a stiff slope. Once again, however, he ends up two-putting to get par, just barely missing out on another birdie.

Round 2 score after hole: 2-over 66

Hole 17 -- Par

Spieth continues his trend of landing right on straightaway fairways, this time driving it 299 yards, landing 155 yards away from the pin. For a par-4 hole, certainly not a bad lead, the trick is just to steer clear of the two bumpers bracketing the front of green. His next shot landed on the right side of the green, setting him up 49 feet from the hole. Spieth's third shot nestled about eight feet over the cup, setting up a difficult putt for him, albeit a reasonable one in spite of some of his early struggles. Spieth made the putt for par once again, continuing his strong run.

Round 2 score after hole: 2-over 70

Hole 18 -- Par

A rare drive to the left for Spieth, and on one of the worst holes for it. It lands in the second bunker to the left of the fairway 143 yards from the pin. Another strong shot, however, gave Spieth in an opportunity to shoot for birdie again, just nine feet from the pin. Wedging it out of the sand, the ball rolled back favorably for Spieth, giving him a chance to end his day on a high note. Spieth would miss the birdie putt but make par once again, closing out his day on a much stronger note than it started.

Round 2 score after hole: 2-over 74

Master score through 36 holes: 4-under 130



All-in-all, it was a tremendous recovery for Spieth, as he shot 2-under 34 on the second nine. After his first two holes, to recover the way Spieth did is genuinely impressive. If a few putts had bounced his way, we would be having a very different conversation about Spieth's day, as he gave himself opportunities to improve his score on the second nine. At the time of his final shot, Spieth walked off at 4-under 130 for the tournament, good for T3, two strokes behind leader Patrick Reed who put up an impressive Round 2 on a day where a lot of people struggled.

However, the weekend is long, and Spieth is well within striking distance. If he can survive a first nine like the one that he had Friday, it's going to be hard to bet against him for the rest of the weekend.