2018 Masters tee times, pairings: Friday Round 2 starts for Tiger Woods, field

Jordan Spieth will be back on the course early after posting the best round of the day at Augusta National in the first round of the 2018 Masters. The 2015 champion wowed crowds with an eagle at No. 8, and then ran off five birdies in a row with exceptional play coming down the back nine. He'll be back at it at 10:53 a.m. ET on Friday, headlining a list of morning contenders that also includes Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

Tiger Woods is set to tee off at 1:27 p.m. ET along with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood. Woods described his 1-over 73 as "sloppy" on Thursday, pointing to the lack of birdies on the par-5s and some mishits that caused his score not to reflect how well he played in his first round back at the Masters in three years.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

2018 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith

8:41 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Dough Ghim

8:52 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

9:03 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker

9:14 a.m.: Fred Couples, Haotong Li, Joaquin Niemann

9:25 a.m.: Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma

9:36 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda

9:47 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin

9:58 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

10:09 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

10:31 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

10:42 a.m.: Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

10:53 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

11:04 a.m.: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafa Cabrera Bello

11:15 a.m.: Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr., Wesley Bryan

11:26 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

11:36 a.m.: Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale

11:48 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli

11:59 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:10 p.m.: Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis

12:32 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger

12:43 p.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari

12:54 p.m.: Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

1:05 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

1:16 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

1:27 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

1:38 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman

1:49 p.m. Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

2:00 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin