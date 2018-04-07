2018 Masters tee times Sunday: Ryder Cup rematch highlights final round pairings

Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy are set to rematch their 2016 Ryder Cup duel on Sunday, facing off in the final pairing of the final round at Augusta.

After the pair both shot 65 on Saturday, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are among the pack of contenders that will try to push Reed and McIlroy on the leaderboard. They'll be paired together in the penultimate tee time, going off 10 minutes before the leaders.

Phil Mickelson will tee off at 10:20 a.m. ET with Chez Reavie and Tiger Woods will tee off at 11:10 a.m. along with Rafa Cabrera Bello, concluding what has been a disappointing week for the two multi-time Masters champions.

Check out all the tee times below:

All times Eastern