2018 Masters tee times Sunday: Ryder Cup rematch highlights final round pairings
The final tee times for Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and more at the Masters
Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy are set to rematch their 2016 Ryder Cup duel on Sunday, facing off in the final pairing of the final round at Augusta.
After the pair both shot 65 on Saturday, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are among the pack of contenders that will try to push Reed and McIlroy on the leaderboard. They'll be paired together in the penultimate tee time, going off 10 minutes before the leaders.
Phil Mickelson will tee off at 10:20 a.m. ET with Chez Reavie and Tiger Woods will tee off at 11:10 a.m. along with Rafa Cabrera Bello, concluding what has been a disappointing week for the two multi-time Masters champions.
Check out all the tee times below:
All times Eastern
- 10 a.m.: Vijay Singh
- 10:10 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Brian Harman
- 10:20 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Phil Mickelson
- 10:30 a.m.: Tyrell Hatton, Doug Ghim (A)
- 10:40 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Kyle Stanley
- 10:50 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Xander Schauffele
- 11 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
- 11:10 a.m.: Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tiger Woods
- 11:20 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples
- 11:40 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson
- 11:50 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12 p.m.: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger
- 12:10 p.m.: Haotong Li, Paul Casey
- 12:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:30 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley
- 12:40 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari
- 12:50 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 1 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
- 1:20 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar
- 1:30 p.m.: Jason Day, Bernd Wiesberger
- 1:40 p.m.: Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen
- 1:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith
- 2 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 2:10 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman
- 2:20 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:30 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
- 2:40 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
