2018 Masters: Tiger Woods finds patrons with first shot at Augusta National in three years

Tiger Woods was unquestionably hoping that his start to the 2018 Masters would go a little better. In his first shot at Augusta in three years, Woods sliced his shot way left, shooting into the gallery and finding the gathered patrons. His face as soon as he struck the ball was pretty telling -- Woods was not thrilled with the result.

With that being said, it was still a big moment for golf, as the Masters got back one of its most dominant players.

Woods' next shot from the gallery was much better, as he landed on the green and saved par for his first hole. However, there's no question that he'll want to hit the ball better moving forward.

Woods is among the favorites at Augusta National this year, looking to win his fifth Masters and his first since 2005. His last major win came at the U.S. Open in 2008. Tiger's fans will be hoping that this shot ushers in a new era for his career. They'll also be hoping that the subsequent shots will be better.

Woods finished T17 at the 2015 Masters, but that comeback didn't have the same vibe as this one. After consecutive top-five finishes at his last two tournaments, just seeing Woods hit the ball properly at a major again is cause for excitement.