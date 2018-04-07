2018 Masters weather: Saturday rain will impact Round 3 at Augusta National

One of the most anticipated Masters in decades moves into the weekend with a loaded leaderboard, complete with eight major champions in the top 14 and Patrick Reed pushing the pace at 9 under in pursuit of his first major win.

While Reed's surge and Phil Mickelson's slide were some of the biggest storylines from Friday, one of the biggest things sure to impact the third round play on Saturday is Mother Nature. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid-60s and rain throughout most of the afternoon.

Check out the weather forecast below, via Augusta National (as of 7 a.m. ET Saturday):

Mainly light rain can be expected for the next several hours this morning. Rainfall amounts will average 0.20-0.30" for the morning hours. There may be a lull in the precipitation late morning before showers become more numerous midday to early afternoon as the low pressure system approaches. Rain with a few thunderstorms will be likely between 2-5pm with heavy rainfall possible at times. The area of low pressure will move northeast of the area late afternoon into the evening with scattered showers decreasing in coverage late in the day. Rainfall will average 0.50-0.80" this afternoon. Another batch of showers will likely move through the region between 10pm-1am tonight as the last piece of energy passes. Clouds may linger into early Sunday morning before clearing. Mostly sunny skies can be expected for the daylight hours Sunday with highs in the mid 60's.

While the rain is expected to impact almost everyone in the field, any delays as a result of rain or thunder could cause problems for the leaders, especially if it pushes the final groups into a situation where they have to finish their third round on Sunday morning.